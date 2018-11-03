Wake Forest vs. Syracuse updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wake Forest vs. Syracuse football game
Syracuse has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. Syracuse will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over NC State last week, winning 51-41. Eric Dungey, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Syracuse's success. Eric Dungey has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Florida St., Wake Forest was happy to find some success last Saturday. Wake Forest took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 56-35 score.
Syracuse suffered a grim 64-43 defeat to Wake Forest the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.
