Wake Forest vs. Syracuse updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Syracuse has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. Syracuse will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over NC State last week, winning 51-41. Eric Dungey, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Syracuse's success. Eric Dungey has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Florida St., Wake Forest was happy to find some success last Saturday. Wake Forest took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 56-35 score.

Syracuse suffered a grim 64-43 defeat to Wake Forest the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.