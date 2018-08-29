Wake Forest vs. Tulane odds: 2018 college football picks from expert on 7-0 run
Stephen Oh finished last bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run
Two upstart programs will collide at 8 p.m. ET Thursday when Wake Forest visits Tulane in the season opener for both clubs. The Demon Deacons are 7-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 56.
Before you lock in your Tulane vs. Wake Forest picks, check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. Oh crushed college football last season and he's looking to start this year with another batch of winners. With his trusty projection model leading the way, Oh has returned a jaw-dropping $4,210 to $100 bettors the past three years and closed last bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run. Anyone who has followed him is up big time.
Now, Oh has crunched the numbers and zeroed in on every matchup in Wake Forest vs. Tulane. He has released a confident point-spread selection, which he's sharing only over at SportsLine.
Oh knows Wake Forest returns 14 starters from last year's eight-win club that went 5-2 down the stretch and finished on a positive note with a wild 55-52 victory against Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl. The Demon Deacons boast one of the most experienced offensive lines in the ACC, while leading rusher Matt Colburn and top receiver Greg Dortch lead a group of experienced playmakers.
Coach Dave Clawson's team hopes to take the next step after it took ACC heavyweights Clemson and Florida State to the wire last year but came up short. In fact, Clawson's clubs are noted for regularly beating the spread as an underdog in conference play. But the tables are turned in this one; they are a decisive favorite against a Tulane club that appears to be on the rise in the AAC.
Just because Wake Forest has been on a roll doesn't mean it will cover on Thursday. The Green Wave are coming off a 5-7 campaign in which they won two of their last three but just missed out on a bowl bid. They upset Houston at home, but their final drive was stopped at the goal line in a season-ending 41-38 loss to SMU.
Coach Willie Fritz has nine returning starters on the offensive side, led by senior dual-threat quarterback Jonathan Banks. The Kansas State transfer improved down the stretch, throwing for 565 combined yards in his final two games.
We can tell you Oh is leaning under, but he has found a key stat that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to jump on, only at SportsLine.
So who wins Wake Forest-Tulane? And which critical stat makes which side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Thursday, from the expert whose proven computer model has returned followers a profit of more than $4,200.
