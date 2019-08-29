Wake Forest vs. Utah St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. Utah St. (away)
Last Season Records: Wake Forest 6-6-0; Utah St. 10-2-0;
What to Know
Utah St. and Wake Forest will face off at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 30 at BB&T Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 10-2 record last season and a win in the New Mexico Bowl, Utah St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, Wake Forest struggled last year, ending up 6-6.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah St. snagged 22 interceptions last year, the most in the nation. As for Wake Forest, they ranked 10th in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 55 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
The Utah St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a solid 4 point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 16, 2017 - Wake Forest 46 vs. Utah St. 10
