The Vanderbilt Commodores head to Winston-Salem, N.C. in search of an upset in Saturday's visit with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Commodores will be playing their first road game of the season. They are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2017 after beating Hawaii 35-28 on Aug. 26 and cruising to a 47-13 win against Alabama A&M last Saturday. Vanderbilt went 5-7 in 2022, its second under coach Clark Lea, after going 2-19 over the previous two seasons. Wake Forest went 8-3, its sixth winning season in its past seven. The Demon Deacons opened the season with a 37-17 victory against Elon on Aug. 31. These teams met early last season in Nashville, with visiting Wake Forest routing the Commodores 45-25.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The latest SportsLine consensus odds for Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest list the Demon Deacons as 10-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 57.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest spread: Demon Deacons -10

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest over/under: 57.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest money line: Demon Deacons -422, Commodores +321

Vanderbilt: Is 10-4 ATS as a road underdog since 2020.

Wake Forest: Is 9-6 ATS as a home favorite since 2020.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake went 4-1 against the spread in non-conference games last season. They will be more rested after playing just once so far, with that game on a Thursday while Vandy played its second game of the season two days later. Quarterback Mitch Griffis started last year's opener, throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but Sam Hartman started the rest of the season. Hartman is at Notre Dame now, and Griffis had 329 passing yards and three TDs and one interception in the opener. The quarterback has plenty of experience and talent around him.

Receiver Jahmal Banks had six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown against Elon, and Cameron Hite had 91 yards and one touchdown. Demond Claiborne rushed for 70 yards and a TD, averaging 5.4 per carry. The Commodores allowed 461 total yards (123rd in FBS) and 291.8 passing yards per game (128th). Wake gave up 28 points per game in 2022 (81st in FBS), but Vandy allowed 36 (125th). Jasheen Davis had seven sacks last season. The Deacons have won 12 of their past 14 home games, going 8-6 ATS over that span (5-3 ATS in 2022).

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt went 5-9 against the spread overall last season but were 4-2 ATS away from home. The Commodores took some hits through the transfer portal, but quarterback AJ Swann has the arm strength to make the offense dangerous. The sophomore has 452 passing yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions, in the first two games. Receivers Jayden McGowan and Will Sheppard both have 12 receptions, and Sheppard has scored four touchdowns. They have a combined 252 receiving yards, and London Humphreys has 55 yards on just two receptions.

Sedrick Allen is averaging 6.4 yards per carry, with 89 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Fellow running back Patrick Smith has 80 rushing yards. Wake averaged 2.8 yards per carry last week, so the offense will be relying on the inexperienced Griffis. Vandy has talented pieces on defense, with Nate Clifton posting two sacks and De'Rickey Wright grabbing two interceptions so far. Linebacker CJ Taylor shares the team lead with 15 tackles, has two passes defended and a sack. Darren Agu, expected to be a top pass rusher, should be back from injury.

