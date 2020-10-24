Who's Playing

No. 19 Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-1; Wake Forest 1-2

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Truist Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Saturday.

A well-balanced attack led the Hokies over the Boston College Eagles every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Virginia Tech put the hurt on BC with a sharp 40-14 victory. QB Hendon Hooker was a one-man wrecking crew for Virginia Tech, passing for one TD and 111 yards on 15 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 164 yards.

Virginia Tech's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Brion Murray and DB Devin Taylor.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Wake Forest and the Virginia Cavaliers last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Demon Deacons wrapped it up with a 40-23 win at home. RB Kenneth Walker III had a stellar game for Wake Forest as he rushed for three TDs and 128 yards on 23 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Wake Forest. K Nick Sciba delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Virginia Tech is now 2-1 while Wake Forest sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hokies rank third in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 319 on average. The Demon Deacons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the sixth most rushing touchdowns in the nation at ten.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hokies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.