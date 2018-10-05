Walk on history, get some grilled cheese and watch Arkansas football on Dickson Street

Our tour of the south continues in Fayetteville, Arkansas -- home of the Razorbacks. Established in 1871, Arkansas sports a beautiful campus -- and plenty of options for students on gameday. The team is still acclimating to new coach in Chad Morris and has had a bumpy start to its season, but that hasn't diminished the enthusiasm for people on and off campus in Fayetteville.

One of the first attractions (and the hardest to miss) when you walk on Arkansas' campus in Old Main, the first building that was completed for the university, and its lawn is something to behold. Every tree native to Arkansas can be found there, and seniors' names are engraved in the sidewalks that span the lawn. It's an awesome, unique tradition, and it adds to the mystique of the area.

After visiting Old Main, your next stop needs to be Hammontree's, a college favorite with a twist. It's a grilled cheese shop with tons of different ingredients and sandwiches, most notably the aptly named "Pig Sooie." It's pulled pork, white cheddar, sauteed onions, jalapenos, barbecue sauce and some more cheese to top it off. It's like eating in your dorm, but with way better ingredients.

Finally, to watch the game, Dickson Street is the place to be. J.J.'s Grill, more specifically, is a phenomenal place to watch a game. If you go on Monday and Thursday, a coin flip determines whether you pay for your burger. It's an awesome tradition, and a fun way to draw people out: Entice them with a free meal.