Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced his transfer to Ole Miss on Wednesday after spending one year with the Tigers. Howard, a four-star prospect and the top uncommitted quarterback in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, initially announced his intent to transfer last week.

Howard, a rising redshirt freshman, saw action in two games this season including the Citrus Bowl against Purdue when he completed 2 of 4 passes for seven yards in the 63-7 win over the Boilermakers. The son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard was likely entrenched as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier as the Tigers enter winter workouts.

Howard was the No. 91 overall player in the Class of 2022 out of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. Gabe Brooks, midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Howard coming out of high school.

"Not a true dual-threat but functionally mobile with ability to extend plays outside the pocket," Brooks wrote. "Remains accurate on the move. Squares shoulders and fires even when on the run. Plenty of arm strength but still probably some juice to squeeze out at the top end, which should come with add physical mass/strength. Typically stays on top of the ball but will have one sail a bit every once in a while."

It'll be interesting to see what happens at the quarterback spot for Lane Kiffn's Rebels with Howard in the mix. Jaxson Dart threw for 2,974 yards, rushed for 614 yards and tallied 21 total touchdowns (one rushing) in his first year as the Ole Miss starter. However, his 11 interceptions -- including four over the last three games -- have to be concerning to Kiffin and the rest of the Ole Miss staff. Dart is a rising junior and could jump to the NFL if he makes a massive step forward. Even if he doesn't, the fact that LSU preserved Howard's redshirt in 2022 will give him plenty of time to develop in Kiffin's system before having the chance to take over the top spot on the depth chart.

Howard's decision to leave LSU wasn't exactly a shock. He's too talented to be a third-stringer, and finding greener pastures makes sense. Could Nussmeier be the next to leave? The current transfer portal window closes on Wednesday, and Nussmeier's 294-yard performance vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game will make him very attractive to potential suitors.