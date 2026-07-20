Michigan AD Warde Manuel to step down at the end of calendar year after internal investigation

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will step down from his position at the end of the calendar year, the school announced Monday. According to findings of its internal investigation into leadership and the athletics department, the culture review identified three overarching areas for improvement -- leadership accountability, organizational structure and reporting culture.

Michigan, which is not making the findings of its $12 million internal investigation into the athletic department public, released a basic overview on Monday with details. As it relates to Manuel's role, the investigation "identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees."

Manuel acknowledged last week that his future was uncertain.

"It's not taking away from me doing my job and what I need to do to drive success. How those conversations come together and when things are going to be announced, I can't predict that," Manuel told The Michigan Insider last week.

Manuel's job was reported to be in jeopardy ahead of a meeting in which Michigan leaders were expected to receive the findings of an investigation into the culture of the Wolverines' athletics department and consider a response. The investigation came amid fallout from the Sherrone Moore scandal. University president Domenico Grasso confirmed the investigation expanded into "an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department."

Manuel was reportedly "weighing his options," which included retirement, a source told CBS Sports earlier this month.

CBS Sports will update this story when more information becomes available.