Washington football will look a little more fantastical this weekend when it takes on UCLA this Friday. That's because the Huskies have announced a new NIL partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "World of Warcraft."

As part of the deal, Washington will become the "University of Warcraft" in the days leading up to its matchup against the Bruins. As part of the agreement, players will promote the "University of Warcraft" on social media, a custom logo will be revealed, "World of Warcraft" mascots will lead the team onto the field, the student section will receive themed shirts and more.

Kurt Svoboda, the deputy athletic director for External Relations at Washington, said the team was excited to partner with such an "iconic brand" in the world of video games.

"We're excited to partner with Blizzard Entertainment in a groundbreaking collaboration that brings together the worlds of sports and gaming, highlighting our shared commitment to innovation and creativity," Svoboda said in a statement. "Our football players have had the unique chance to contribute to Blizzard's 20th anniversary celebration, gaining valuable insights into the creative production process behind an iconic brand. We look forward to Friday's World of Warcraft takeover at Husky Stadium, where two powerhouse brands will come together for an unforgettable experience."

"World of Warcraft" was first released on Nov. 23, 2004. Over the last 20-years, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game has exploded in popularity, with 250 million players around the world. The game has even reached the silver screen, with "Warcraft" taking in $439 million at the worldwide box office in 2016.