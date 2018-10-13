Washington at Oregon: Game pick, prediction, odds, time, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Eugene, Oregon will play host to one of the most important Pac-12 games of 2018 when No. 7 Washington travels to No. 17 Oregon on Saturday afternoon. Despite the early local kick off time at Autzen Stadium, both teams head into this matchup coming off of critical wins to keep their hopes of winning the Pac-12 North alive. The Ducks had last week off after beating up on Cal while the Huskies survived in Los Angeles against UCLA.

With a loss to Stanford already on the resume, Oregon desperately needs this win to keep its conference title hopes alive.

Let's preview and pick this crucial Pac-12 tilt.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: ESPN2/ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Washington: The Huskies are on the back end of a two-game road run, and the 31-24 win against UCLA did not restore any shaken confidence in how this team plays away from home. Oregon, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week. If these two teams are playing in a vacuum, Washington is probably favored by a touchdown or more. Given the circumstances, it'll be a success just to escape Autzen Stadium with a win.

Washington needs Jake Browning to be great, especially in the second half, similar to Stanford's K.J. Costello where he was able to locate places in the Oregon defense to find success after getting bottled up most of the night. The way this series goes the game will almost certainly be close and come down to big third-down throws from both quarterbacks. This needs to be one of Browning's best games of the year, and if it is, the Huskies' College Football Playoff hopes remain alive.

Oregon: Oregon's offensive line, carrying a combined 113 starts, is the group that best represents what Mario Cristobal wants the Ducks to be at their core: a team that pushes you around in the trenches. That was the second-biggest takeaway (the first being Stanford's comeback) to the overtime loss that Oregon, the team known for finesse, was pushing Stanford, traditionally rock solid up front, around in the trenches. This is an Oregon offense led by a future pro that shares the wealth (12 different players have scored touchdowns this season) and is anchored by one of the league's best offensive lines.

Of course, here they meet one of the best defensive fronts in the country in Washington. If Oregon is going to take down the Huskies and remain in the Pac-12 North title race, it has to win those battles up front on offense, particularly in the red zone. To pull off the home upset, the Ducks need touchdowns.

Game prediction, picks

At the beginning of the season, I thought Oregon would split its two big opportunities, hosting both Stanford and Oregon at Autzen Stadium with Justin Herbert under center. Through the first half of the season, Herbert has been as advertised but the Ducks already lost one of those crucial games in heartbreaking fashion. I believed Oregon would split and will maintain that stance, with Herbert over Browning as the deciding factor. Pick: Oregon +3.5

