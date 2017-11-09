Washington at Stanford: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Stanford's loss to Washington State last week took some of the luster of this matchup away, but this is still a huge game in the Pac-12 North, and as we've seen this season, Friday nights can get weird.

So Washington will have to be at its best to get past a dangerous Stanford team and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Viewing information

Date: Friday Nov. 10 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Storylines

Stanford: The 2017 season has been a disappointing one for Stanford. While Bryce Love has been fantastic, rushing for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games, the Cardinal has struggled immensely elsewhere. K.J. Costello took over the starting quarterback job from Keller Chryst last week, but it didn't do anything to solve Stanford's passing game.

The Cardinal have already dropped three games and have no chance at a playoff berth, but they still can win the Pac-12. To do that, however, they must beat Washington on Friday night. Even then, Stanford would still need some help.

Washington: Washington won the Pac-12 last season and was chosen for the College Football Playoff. It lost its semifinal game against Alabama, but it comported itself well in the game and wasn't embarrassed. Unfortunately for the Huskies, they aren't getting much credit for last season.

They're 8-1 on the season yet they're only ranked No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings. This is because the Huskies haven't played what anyone would consider to be a difficult schedule, and unfortunately for them, a win over Stanford this week won't be as impressive as it could have been. Still, Washington is in the playoff hunt. If it wins out and wins the Pac-12, it has a good chance to be one of the four teams at the top of the mountain when all the dust settles.

Prediction

From a gambling standpoint, Washington's had the best of this matchup recently, covering in four of the last five meetings. Still, I have a hard time trusting the Huskies here for a few reasons. First of all, the home team in this rivalry has covered five of the last six, and that's a difficult trend to ignore, particularly with the home team getting points this time. Furthermore, Friday nights have been weird in the Pac-12! I don't know if I'm ready to say Stanford pulls off the upset, but it should cover the number. Pick: Stanford +7.5



