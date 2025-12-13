The first bowl game of the season featuring FBS squads is the 2025 LA Bowl -- officially known as the Bucked Up LA Bowl, Hosted by Gronk -- on Saturday, Dec. 13. It features the Big Ten vs. the Mountain West as the Washington Huskies take on the Boise State Broncos. The Huskies, who tied for seventh in the Big Ten, went 8-4 overall with a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten. Boise State won the Mountain West by defeating UNLV last weekend in the conference championship game for the third straight year. The Broncos are 9-4 overall and went 6-2 in the conference. Boise State left tackle Kage Casey, a likely top-100 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has opted out of this game.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium just outside of Los Angeles is at 8 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Boise State odds, while the over/under is 53.5. Before making any Boise State vs. Washington picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Boise State vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Boise State spread Washington -9.5 Washington vs. Boise State over/under 53.5 points Washington vs. Boise State money line Washington -362, Boise State +284

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (53.5 points). Washington's offense picked up late in the season as the Huskies cleared 40 points in three of their final five games. Those three games also went over the total. In total, Washington finished fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 33.8 points per game.

Boise State, meanwhile, finished third in the Mountain West in scoring offense with 31.4 points per game. Weather won't be a factor in the dome, and both sides are expected to have a majority of their top offensive pieces such as Washington quarterback Demond Williams and Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. SportsLine's model is projecting 55 combined points as the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations.

