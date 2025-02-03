Washington coach Jedd Fisch announced during his press conference Monday that pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty will take over as the Huskies' offensive coordinator. Fisch moved quick to fill the vacancy after reports broke earlier in the day that Washington would be losing former offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carroll is set to rejoin his father, Pete Carroll, with the Raiders. Brennan broke into the coaching ranks in 2004 as the tight ends coach at USC, where Pete served as head coach. The two also joined forces with the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-20.

Though Dougherty has worked closely with Fisch for several years now, this will be his first stint in a full play-calling capacity. Fisch and Dougherty initially crossed paths in 2017 when Fisch was the offensive coordinator at UCLA and Dougherty was the wide receivers coach with the Bruins.

Dougherty left his post with UCLA in 2021 to join Fisch's inaugural Arizona staff as the pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. With the Wildcats, Dougherty developed standout quarterbacks like Jayden de Laura and 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Noah Fifita.

He followed Fisch to Washington ahead of the 2024 season and served in the same capacity on the offensive staff. The Huskies ranked fifth in the Big Ten while averaging 261.7 yards per game.

Carroll's departure means that Washington is having to replace both of its coordinators in the same offseason. The Huskies also hired former Purdue coach Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator to replace Stephen Belichick, who left to serve as defensive coordinator under his father, Bill Belichick, at North Carolina.