Washington graduate transfer QB K.J. Carta-Samuels spurns UCLA for Colorado State
The former four-star prospect threw three touchdowns and one interception in three seasons in Seattle
Earlier in the offseason, former Washington quarterback and four-star prospect K.J. Carta-Samuels announced his intention to transfer to UCLA and join first-year coach Chip Kelly. Sunday afternoon, those plans changed.
Colorado State announced via press release that the Saratoga, California-native is the newest member of the Rams football program, and will compete for the starting job in Fort Collins instead of Los Angeles.
Carta-Samuels completed 27-of-47 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in 25 career appearances over three seasons with the Huskies. A backup to Jake Browning throughout his career, the most extended game action Carta-Samuels saw for the program was at Stanford in 2015. He completed nine of his 21 passes for 118 yards in the lone start of his career, filling in for an injured Browning.
It's interesting timing for the Rams, who lost presumed starter Collin Hill to an ACL injury suffered while playing basketball early in March. With Hill's status in doubt, the path to starting at the FBS level for Carta-Samuels might be easier in Fort Collins than it would be in Los Angeles.
UCLA's quarterback battle includes sophomores Devon Modster and Matt Lynch, as well as incoming freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Colorado State opens the 2018 season in "Week Zero" on Aug. 25 vs. Hawaii. UCLA opens at home on Sept. 1 vs. Cincinnati.
