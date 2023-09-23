Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ No. 8 Washington Huskies

Current Records: California 2-1, Washington 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

What to Know

Washington will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Washington must be getting used to good results now that the team has ten straight victories. They claimed a resounding 41-7 victory over Michigan State on the road. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-0.

QB Michael Penix Jr. had a dynamite game for Washington, throwing for 473 yards and four touchdowns. Those four passing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Penix Jr. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from TE Jack Westover, who picked up 37 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last contest, California made sure to put some points up on the board against Idaho on Saturday. California enjoyed a cozy 31-17 victory over Idaho.

QB Sam Jackson V and RB Isaiah Ifanse were among the main playmakers for California as the former rushed for 41 yards and one touchdown and the latter rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown. Ifanse set a new season high mark in carries with 22.

Looking ahead, Washington shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 21 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played California.

Washington beat California 28-21 in their previous matchup last October. Will Washington repeat their success, or do California have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a big 21-point favorite against California, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 61 points.

Series History

Washington has won 4 out of their last 7 games against California.