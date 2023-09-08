Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ No. 8 Washington Huskies

Current Records: Tulsa 1-0, Washington 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Huskies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you post 265 more yards than your opponent, a fact Tulsa proved on Thursday. They strolled past Arkansas Pine Bluff with points to spare, taking the game 42-7. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tulsa had established a 28 point advantage.

WR Marquis Shoulders and QB Cardell Williams were among the main playmakers for Tulsa as the former found the endzone twice on 132 receiving yards and the latter threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts. Shoulders' biggest highlight was a 80-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the second quarter. Bayne Tryon did his part for the team as well, scoring a TD off of seven receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Washington gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They blew past Boise State 56-19. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington had established a 16 point advantage.

QB Michael Penix Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for Washington as he threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns on 40 attempts. Penix Jr. wound up with a passer rating of 208.3. Josh Cuevas did his part for the team as well, scoring a TD off of 31 receiving yards.

Tulsa will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 3-9 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

The Golden Hurricane and the Huskies both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Washington is a big 34-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 65 points.

