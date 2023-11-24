Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ No. 5 Washington Huskies

Current Records: Washington State 5-6, Washington 11-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Washington is 6-1 against Washington State since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off on Saturday, and it was Washington coming away with the 'W'. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Oregon State and snuck past 22-20.

Rome Odunze and Michael Penix Jr. were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former picked up 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Dillon Johnson and his 89 yards on the ground were also a key factor in Washington's victory.

Washington State can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They claimed a resounding 56-14 victory over Colorado at home.

Cameron Ward was his usual excellent self, throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in two touchdowns on the ground.

Another reason for the win was Washington State's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. Ron Stone Jr. was especially locked on to Colorado's QB and sacked him twice. Another playmaker for Washington State has been Leyton Smithson who managed to return a punt zero-yards to the end zone in the first quarter.

Washington's win was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-0. As for Washington State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points.

Keep an eye on the quarterbacks in this one, as both the two teams don't mess around when it comes to the passing game. The Huskies have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 358.4 passing yards per game (they're ranked first in passing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Cougars (currently ranked fourth in passing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 337.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might be a classic QB duel. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Washington is a big 16.5-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 68.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Washington State.