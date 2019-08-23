Washington names Georgia transfer Jacob Eason its starting quarterback entering 2019 season

In this week of starting quarterback announcements, Washington has added a name to the list of one-time transfers who will now be leading their second college team. And it's pretty much whom everyone expected. On Friday, coach Chris Petersen confirmed to reporters that Jacob Eason, the one-time Georgia starting quarterback, would start in Week 1 against Eastern Washington. The news comes about one day after initial reports linked Eason to earning the position.

Petersen added that Jake Haener, last year's primary backup to Jake Browning, would play some this year, too, thus completing the trifecta of Jakes for the Huskies.

Eason, of course, was a one-time starter at Georgia in 2016. As a freshman, he played in all 13 games and threw for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He then began the 2017 season as the starter before suffering a knee injury in the opener against Appalachian State. Eason was replaced by Jake Fromm, who went on to throw for more than 2,600 yards during the Bulldogs' run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Following the season, Eason transferred to Washington, where he sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA eligibility rules. He is a former five-star recruit from Lake Stevens, Washington, and was the top-rated player in the Bulldogs' 2016 class.