Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will be back on the field for the Huskies next season, after all. On the heels of a two-day saga that followed an announcement to enter the transfer portal mere days after signing a contract to return for the 2026 campaign, Williams reversed course Thursday.

"After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington," Williams wrote in a social media post. "I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

"I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond."

Williams said he intended to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday night, days after signing a contract -- a deal worth around $4.5 million, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz -- to remain with the Huskies. Sources told Zenitz that Williams initiated his portal process Tuesday without consulting with his agents. Earlier Thursday, Doug Hendrickson, Williams' agent, ended his representation of Williams, citing "philosophical differences."

Hendrickson also represents Washington coach Jedd Fisch, who said Thursday he has engaged in "very honest and thoughtful conversations" with Williams over the last few days.

"We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic and social development," Fisch said. "I appreciate Demond's statement. I support him and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community."

Demond Williams Jr.'s agent ends representation of QB after controversial transfer portal decision Will Backus

Williams' Tuesday night transfer announcement occurred while many members of the football team and staff were attending a memorial service for Mia Hamant, a Washington women's soccer player who died in November. Williams apologized for "the timing of these events."

"I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our university community," Williams wrote. "I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment."

Despite the events of the last two days, Washington was open to Williams returning to the team and hoped he would remain in Seattle. Washington planned to pursue all legal avenues to enforce Williams' signed contract, ESPN reported. Additionally, sources told CBS Sports that the Big Ten would also fight Williams' decision to transfer. The Big Ten's athletic directors met to discuss the situation.

If he left the program, Williams or his new school would have owed Washington the value of his contract while his new school "would have also incurred a reduction in its revenue-share pool next year by that amount, per House settlement guidelines," according to Yahoo Sports. LSU was the main school connected to Williams in industry circles had he gone through with his plans to transfer.

"The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become. What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of the many current issues in college sports," Washington athletic director Patrick Chun said. "It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem. I want to thank UW President Robert J. Jones, the UW Board of Regents, and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti for their leadership and guidance. We will continue to support Demond as he continues his academic and athletic career at the UW."

Williams was rated as No. 6 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings after a standout sophomore season with the Huskies. Williams threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns as the Huskies finished the year with a 9-4 record, which included a 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Williams initially committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in 2023 before changing course and signing with Arizona when Fisch was coaching the Wildcats. Williams then followed Fisch to Washington when he took the Huskies' job in 2024. Fisch is 15-11 (9-9 Big Ten) in two seasons at Washington.