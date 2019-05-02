Washington QB Jacob Sirmon to remain with Huskies, QB Colson Yankoff enters transfer portal
With Georgia transfer Jacob Eason expected to start for UW, Yankoff is testing the waters
Update: The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that quarterback Jacob Sirmon has removed his name from the transfer portal and will remain with the Washington Huskies. Sirmon's father confirmed in an email to the newspaper that he will remain in Seattle and that it was "a gut-wrenching decision for him, but likely best for his welfare." It is unclear yet if Yankoff will remain in the transfer portal.
Original Story (April 30)
Washington has not officially announced Jacob Eason as the Huskies' starting quarterback for 2019, but all signs are pointing to this coming to fruition. Following the conclusion of the team's spring practices, two quarterbacks have put their names in the NCAA's transfer portal.
According to 247Sports, Colson Yankoff and Jacob Sirmon, two members of the Huskies' 2018 recruiting class, are testing the waters about a possible transfer. As always, just because a player has put his name in the portal does not mean he is transferring, only that he can be contacted by other programs. Both players can opt out of the portal later and stay with Washington if they so choose.
However, it's unlikely that either quarterback was going to enter Week 1 with a good chance of seeing the field. Eason, a former Georgia quarterback, is expected to start this fall as the successor to Jake Browning. Jake Haener, the primary backup to Browning a year ago, is projected to be Eason's backup.
Yankoff and Sirmon were both four-star recruits coming out of high school and top-100 recruits nationally, per 247Sports. Yankoff was the No. 2 player in Idaho and No. 91 nationally that year while Sirmon was the top prospect out of the state of Washington and No. 94 nationally. Both redshirted last season.
