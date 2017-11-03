Washington St. police want to charge USC player with felony for postgame shove
Cameras caught Liam Jimmons shoving a fan following the Cougars' 30-27 win on Sept. 29
Washington State fans erupted with joy and rushed the field on Sept. 29 after upsetting previously unbeaten USC in Pullman. But for one USC player, the game could come at a cost much bigger than one loss.
Washington State University police are asking for felony second-degree assault charges to be brought against freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons according to KXLY in Spokane. The report states that the unnamed Washington State student has made two visits to the hospital for concussion symptoms due to the incident.
Jimmons was seen shoving a fan around the 20-yard line on the right hash mark of the video below as fans stormed the field.
Here's a second angle of the incident (0:10 mark) from the other side of the field.
Welp, video emerges of a USC player delivering huge hit on #Wazzu fan rushing field at Martin (David Smith/Facebook) #GoCougspic.twitter.com/dspWmbrcyk— COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) October 2, 2017
Trojans coach Clay Helton was asked about the incident on the Pac-12 coaches' teleconference the following week.
"We're aware of the situation, and internal discipline has been taken," he said. "That discipline will remain in-house."
According to the report, the case has been turned over to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office.
