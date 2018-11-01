Washington St. vs. California: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Washington State vs. California football game
Who's Playing
Washington State Cougars (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)
Current records: Washington St. 7-1; California 5-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Washington St. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against California at 10:45 p.m. The teams both are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Washington St. might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Stanford 41-38. No one put up better numbers for Washington St. than Gardner Minshew II, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns. Gardner Minshew II has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
Last Saturday, California came out on top in a nail-biter against Washington, sneaking past 12-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for California.
Washington St. suffered a grim 3-37 defeat to California the last time the two teams met. Maybe Washington St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:45 PM ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cougars are a big 10 point favorite against the Golden Bears.
This season, Washington St. are 7-0-0 against the spread. As for California, they are 3-3-1 against the spread
Series History
California have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Washington St..
- 2017 - California Golden Bears 37 vs. Washington State Cougars 3
- 2016 - Washington State Cougars 56 vs. California Golden Bears 21
- 2015 - California Golden Bears 34 vs. Washington State Cougars 28
