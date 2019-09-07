Washington St. vs. N. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Washington St. (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Washington St. 1-0-0; N. Colorado 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Washington St. 11-2-0; N. Colorado 2-9-0;
What to Know
Washington State will square off against N. Colorado at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Washington State will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
When you finish with 325 more yards than your opponent like the Cougars did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 58-7 victory over New Mexico State. QB Anthony Gordon did work as he passed for 420 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, N. Colorado had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a hard 18-35 fall against San Jose State.
The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 42-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last Saturday, where they covered a 33-point spread.
Washington State's win lifted them to 1-0 while N. Colorado's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Washington State's success rolls on or if N. Colorado is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 42 point favorite against the Bears.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 38.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 63
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
Ohio St. vs Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Buckeyes.
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and Aggies will play in one of the most anticipated nonconference games of 2019
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2