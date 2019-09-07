Washington St. vs. N. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

No. 22 Washington St. (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Washington St. 1-0-0; N. Colorado 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Washington St. 11-2-0; N. Colorado 2-9-0;

What to Know

Washington State will square off against N. Colorado at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Washington State will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

When you finish with 325 more yards than your opponent like the Cougars did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 58-7 victory over New Mexico State. QB Anthony Gordon did work as he passed for 420 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a hard 18-35 fall against San Jose State.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 42-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last Saturday, where they covered a 33-point spread.

Washington State's win lifted them to 1-0 while N. Colorado's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Washington State's success rolls on or if N. Colorado is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 42 point favorite against the Bears.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 38.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

