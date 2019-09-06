Washington St. vs. N. Colorado live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 22 Washington St. (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Washington St. 1-0-0; N. Colorado 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Washington St. 11-2-0; N. Colorado 2-9-0;

What to Know

Washington State will take on N. Colorado at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Washington State will be home again for the second contest in a row.

When you finish with 325 more yards than your opponent like the Cougars did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled New Mexico State 58-7. QB Anthony Gordon did work as he passed for 420 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They lost to San Jose State by a decisive 18-35 margin.

Washington State's win lifted them to 1-0 while N. Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if N. Colorado bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.