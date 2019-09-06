Washington St. vs. N. Colorado live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Washington St. (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Washington St. 1-0-0; N. Colorado 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Washington St. 11-2-0; N. Colorado 2-9-0;
What to Know
Washington State will take on N. Colorado at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Washington State will be home again for the second contest in a row.
When you finish with 325 more yards than your opponent like the Cougars did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled New Mexico State 58-7. QB Anthony Gordon did work as he passed for 420 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, N. Colorado had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They lost to San Jose State by a decisive 18-35 margin.
Washington State's win lifted them to 1-0 while N. Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if N. Colorado bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern