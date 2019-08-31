Washington St. vs. New Mexico St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington State vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Washington St. (home) vs. New Mexico St. (away)
Last Season Records: Washington St. 11-2-0; New Mexico St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Washington St. and New Mexico St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. After an 11-2 record last season and a win in the Alamo Bowl, Washington St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, New Mexico St. has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington St. was the best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 373.8 on average. New Mexico St. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 30th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the year with 265.20 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
Washington St. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 32-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for New Mexico St. to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Washington St. from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 31.5 point favorite against the Aggies.
Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 34 point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
