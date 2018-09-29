Washington St. vs. Utah Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington State vs. Utah football game

Utah has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Washington St. on the road at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Utah came up short against Washington two weeks ago, falling 21-7. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Zack Moss, who rushed for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if Washington St. were riding high off their 59-24 takedown of E. Washington, that ride came to an abrupt end. Washington St. fell just short of USC by a score of 39-36. Washington St.'s defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

