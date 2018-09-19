Washington State assistant AD, former Cougars QB resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
Jason Gesser played quarterback for the Cougars from 1999-2002
Former Washington State quarterback Jason Gesser, who played for the Cougars from 1999-2002, has resigned his position as the assistant athletic director with the program. The resignation comes on the heels of allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward former student-athlete Alyssa Bodeau while she was working as a babysitter for Gesser's three children.
"I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the department and university," Gesser said in a statement, according to the Seattle Times. "While I certainly never intended to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all involved for me to move on."
Washington State president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun issued a statement following Gesser's resignation Tuesday evening (via Brian Stultz of CougFan.com):
Bodeau issued a statement to the Seattle Times on Tuesday as well.
"I'm extremely happy to see that Jason has resigned his position of influence and power at WSU," she wrote. "It's a relief to know that no other young women will be subjected to Mr. Gesser's actions and abuse of power. I pray he gets the help he needs and that his family can move forward."
Gesser was a star in his four years on the Palouse. He threw for 8,830 yards and tossed 70 touchdowns in his four years with the program playing under then-coach Mike Price. In 2001 and 2002, Gesser led the Cougars to back-to-back 10-win seasons, a Pac-10 championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl -- which they lost to Oklahoma.
Gesser played in the NFL, CFL and Arena Football League following his college career before beginning a coaching career in the high school ranks in 2006. He went 0-4 as the interim coach of the Idaho Vandals in 2012 after Robb Akey was let go.
