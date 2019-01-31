Washington State coach Mike Leach agrees to an extension with Cougars through 2023

Washington State announced Wednesday that it has agreed to a contract extension with coach Mike Leach through the 2023 season. Leach will make $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in each of the next four seasons.

"It has been a great run here at Washington State over the last seven years, but I still believe that our best days are ahead of us," said Leach. "I am just as excited to be the head coach at WSU as I was the day that I was hired here and I look forward to leading this program to big things in the future."

Leach is 49-40 in seven seasons in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars have won eight or more games in each of the last four seasons, and posted an 11-2 mark in 2018. They missed out on the Pac-12 Championship Game by virtue of a head-to-head loss to Washington on the final week of the regular season.

"Coach Mike Leach has built a nationally prominent football program at Washington State and our student-athletes continue to excel athletically and academically under his leadership," said athletic director Pat Chun. "His ability to create and steward a winning culture, combined with his vision and expertise, make him one of the elite coaches in the entire sport of football. Few coaches could have accomplished what Coach Leach did in 2018. There is no greater head football coach for WSU than Mike Leach and we are happy to have him leading our program for many years to come."

Leach spent 10 years as the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000-09, changing the landscape of the Big 12. His air raid offense produced the top offense in the country in six of those 10 seasons.

The school also announced that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2021.