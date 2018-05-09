Washington State coach Mike Leach joins state lawmakers on visit to Cambodia

While Washington State students begin summer break, coach Mike Leach is spending some of his vacation time in Cambodia.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Leach was spotted in a photograph with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, two Washington state senators, a state representative and other Cambodian government officials. The outlet reported that the state is "apparently not paying for the trip" and did not provide too many details, but state senator Mike Baumgartner's Twitter account described "productive meetings over several days."

Great trip. Productive meetings over several days w Prime Minister, President of Senate, Cabinet Ministers, Head of Soccer Association, Higher Ed and US Embassy about opportunities for Cambodia and Washington State. pic.twitter.com/7qQbuli87B — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) May 9, 2018

According to Baumgartner, Leach was able to engage in talks relating to educational partnerships between Cambodia and Washington State University.

Enjoying great trip to Cambodia to promote friendship and trade w Washington State. Good discussions on opportunities for WA exports in a growing economy. #Jobs Thanks to Mike Leach for coming to talk educational partnerships between Cambodia and WSU. #GreatDiplomat #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/2rCA42cwhi — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) May 8, 2018

WSU explained the trip as the continued exploration of Leach's curiosity.

"He's someone who loves discovering new things. He loves to travel," Bill Stevens of the WSU athletic department told the Spokesman-Review. Leach joined the trip to Cambodia at his own expense.