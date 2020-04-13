Washington State coach Nick Rolovich among school leaders taking pay cut during coronavirus pandemic
Rolovich will reduce his salary by 5 percent, which is equivalent to $150,000
There remains no official update as to when the 2020 college football season will start in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Until that time arrives, though, college athletic departments across the country are taking every measure necessary to weather the storm, and that now includes Washington State.
On Monday, athletic director Pat Chun announced that he, along with football coach Nick Rolovich, basketball coach Kyle Smith and university president Kirk Schulz, would be taking a voluntary five percent pay cut. Furthermore, all those accepting the pay reduction would voluntarily forego all bonuses and incentives through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. That means taking about a $150,000 reduction from his $3 million salary for Rolovich, who's set to enter his first season at the helm of the Cougars.
"We would like to personally thank Coach Rolovich, Coach Smith and all of our coaches for taking a leadership role during these unprecedented times," Chun said in a letter to the Washington State community. "As always, we will continue to examine long-term opportunities in operating expense efficiencies as we continue our budgeting process for the next fiscal year."
This is not the first time an athletic department has been forced to scale back because of COVID-19 and its effects. Earlier this month, Iowa State announced a reduction in pay and suspension of bonuses for coaches and administrators. Like Washington State, those reductions and freezes are in place for one year. Washington State and Iowa State have also announced a freeze in ticket prices for all sports in the wake of the pandemic.
