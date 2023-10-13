Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ No. 19 Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Arizona 3-3, Washington State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Washington State Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 14th at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a string of four wins, Washington State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 25-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of UCLA.

Nobody from Washington State had a standout game, but they got scores from Nakia Watson and Cameron Ward.

Meanwhile, Arizona fought the good fight in their overtime match against USC on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 43-41. Arizona has struggled against USC recently, as Saturday's matchup was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Arizona saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jacob Cowing, who picked up 88 receiving yards and four touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Cowing hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns. Noah Fifita was another key contributor, throwing for 303 yards and five touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes.

With their first loss of the season, Washington State fell to 4-1. On the other hand, Arizona's defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to 3-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Washington State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Anyone thinking of taking Arizona against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Washington State.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both these teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Cougars have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 470 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Wildcats struggle in that department as they've been averaging 441.7 per game. With these two offensive powerhouses taking on one another, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Washington State is a big 8-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Washington State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Arizona.