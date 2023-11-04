Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Stanford 2-6, Washington State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

What to Know

Stanford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, Stanford came up short against Washington and fell 42-33.

Ashton Daniels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 367 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Elic Ayomanor, who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Washington State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 38-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Arizona State. Washington State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Cameron Ward, who threw for 315 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground.

Stanford's loss was their seventh straight at home (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. As for Washington State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Washington State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Anyone thinking of taking Stanford against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Washington State.

Stanford was dealt a punishing 52-14 defeat at the hands of Washington State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Stanford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington State is a big 13-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

Washington State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Stanford.