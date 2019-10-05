Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigns due to Cougars' struggling defense

Coaching changes have already begun this college football season, with Rutgers firing Chris Ash just a week ago. Now, Washington State is making a change on its defensive staff. On Friday night, the Cougars announced in a release that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys was no longer with the program.

"We appreciate Tracy's efforts the past year and a half and wish him the best going forward," Washington State coach Mike Leach said in a statement.

On his personal Twitter account, Claeys noted that he had resigned because of on-field results and disagreements between himself and Leach.

"I didn't resign for health or personal reasons," Claeys wrote. "The defense has struggled and I am responsible. We couldn't agree on solutions so the SPEED D is better with new leadership! I love the players and staff! They will finish strong! GO COUGS."

Inside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni will assume the defensive coordinator duties on an interim basis. Washington State is in an open week and will play Arizona State next on Oct. 12.

At the time of Claeys' resignation, Washington State ranks 100th in the nation in points allowed per game. However, Claeys did help the Cougars win 11 games a season ago with one of the Pac-12's better defenses.

Washington State has struggled to open Pac-12 play this season, going 0-2 and allowing 91 points on defense to UCLA and Utah. The loss to the Bruins was particularly stunning as the Cougars blew a 32-point lead to the Bruins and allowed 50 second-half points in a 67-63 loss. Still, news of Claeys' resignation remains surprising. He leaves Washington State after just 18 games, and as the Seattle Times notes, about nine months after negotiating a contract extension through the 2021 season. Because Claeys resigned on his own, the school is not responsible for the remainder of his contract, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Claeys previously was the head coach at Minnesota following Jerry Kill's resignation, but only coached the Gophers for one season in 2016. He went 9-4, beating Washington State, of all schools, in the Holiday Bowl. However, he was fired just a few weeks later in January of 2017 after the program became torn in a standoff between the administration and the players over the suspension of 10 players connected to sexual assault allegations. Players were threatening to boycott their participation in the Holiday Bowl and Claeys publicly took their side, much to the dismay of the administration.