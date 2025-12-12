Washington State is set to hire Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as its next coach, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenit and Chris Hummer. Moore, who just completed his third season with the Tigers, will replace former Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers after he left for the same position at Iowa State.

The Cougars are taking a big swing on upside with Moore, who has yet to be a head coach at the collegiate level. A former Boise State wide receiver, Moore heads to Pullman with nine seasons of assistant coaching experience at the FBS level.

Moore has established himself as one of the SEC's top offensive assistants in recent years. He initially joined Missouri's staff in 2023 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and served in that dual capacity until 2025, when his focus turned entirely to calling offensive plays.

In three seasons under Moore, Missouri's offense has averaged 418 yards and 31.2 points per game. He was responsible for developing former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, who won 20 games while throwing for 5,852 yards and 32 touchdowns in two years under Moore.

Missouri also produced the nation's second-leading rusher in 2025 after running back Ahmad Hardy ran for 1,560 yards on 241 carries. Hardy's 16 touchdowns rushing ranked second among SEC running backs. Missouri's 234.1 yards rushing per game paced the SEC and landed at eighth among FBS programs.

Prior to landing at Missouri, Moore spent three seasons as an assistant at Fresno State. He started out as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2020-21 before he was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2022.

Moore has connections in the Pacific Northwest from his time as a graduate assistant at Washington (2015-16). He also attended Prosser High School in Washington and is the younger brother of New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore.