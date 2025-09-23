Washington State offensive lineman Sone Falealo was shot early Sunday morning following the Apple Cup loss to rival Washington, a university spokeswoman said in a statement to The Spokesman-Review Monday. Pullman police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jakori Buchanan, a University of Washington student, according to court documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review. Authorities said they secured an arrest warrant for Buchanan Monday afternoon and plan to charge him with first- and fourth-degree assault.

Falealo, an Alaska native who transferred from Idaho this offseason, was at a party with two teammates, Jaylin Caldwell and Xavier Thorpe. The three offensive linemen were reportedly asked to act as security for the gathering, according to court records.

Court documents indicate the altercation began when Buchanan allegedly assaulted a woman at the party, striking her in the chest after she attempted to defend herself. The three Washington State football players intervened, and Falealo was shot during the confrontation. He told police he "didn't remember much after that" and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet, according to KREM-TV in Spokane. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thorpe told officers he saw Buchanan and his companions leave in a dark sedan, which police later identified as a gray 2025 Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle was a rental located at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Buchanan's attorney, Ronnie Rae, said in a statement that the shooting was in self-defense and that Buchanan was trying to protect his cousin, who was also injured in the fight.

"Washington State University can confirm that one of our student-athletes was the victim of a shooting that occurred at an off-campus gathering," WSU spokeswoman Pam Scott said in a statement to The Spokesman-Review. "The student is currently recovering and his family is with him in Pullman."

Falealo did not play in any of the four games this season for Washington State. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman redshirted last season while at Idaho before transferring in April.