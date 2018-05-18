Washington State officially adds former East Carolina starting QB Gardner Minshew

The long offseason saga of Gardner Minshew is officially over.

The former East Carolina starting quarterback announced his intent to transfer after the season, and was committed to Alabama for a short time before flipping to Washington State. The Cougars officially announced Thursday that Minshew has signed as a late addition to the recruiting class, and will be eligible as a graduate transfer in 2018.

Minshew completed 57.2 percent of his passes last season for the Pirates for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He closed out his career with East Carolina strong, averaging 371.5 yards per game and tossing 10 touchdowns in November 2017.

Prior to East Carolina, Minshew won the 2015 NJCAA National Championship as the quarterback of Northwest Mississippi Community College. During that season, he completed 223-of-367 passes for 3,288 yards and 28 touchdowns.

At Washington State, Minshew should be a strong contender for the starting job formerly occupied by Luke Falk in Mike Leach's wide open offense. With Falk off to the NFL and the tragic passing of former cougar quarterback Tyler Hilinski in mid-January, Minshew will open fall camp as the most experienced quarterback on the roster.

Redshirt juniors Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon emerged as the top contenders for the top spot on the depth chart this spring after each transferred from junior colleges prior to the 2016 season, but neither has attempted a pass at the FBS level.