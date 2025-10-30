The two active members of the Pac-12 square off for the first of two regular-season matchups Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon. Familiar foes in Washington State and Oregon State will become even closer in the coming weeks as they conduct a home-and-home for conference supremacy, and the opening leg is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Cougars (4-4) hit the road for the fourth time in five games and seek to move closer to bowl eligibility in Year 1 under coach Jimmy Rogers. The Beavers (1-7), in contrast, are in the midst of a three-game home stand and seek to build momentum on the heels of their first win of the season. Interim coach Robb Akey, who took over after Oregon State fired Trent Bray, led them to a 45-13 win over FCS Lafayette prior to their bye week.

Returners from last year's Washington State squad will also likely have vengeance on their minds after the Pacific Northwest rivals delivered a classic in their 2024 matchup. The Cougars fell short in a 41-38 shootout last year as they watched the Beavers win the quasi-Pac-12 championship game in thrilling fashion. They are unquestionably the stronger team this time around, but that was also the case last November.

Washington State vs. Oregon State: Need to know

Let's play two: It's not unprecedented for two teams to face each other twice in a regular season, but it's far from common. New Mexico State was the last program to do so, playing Hawaii twice in 2021 to fill out an independent schedule. Washington State and Oregon State found themselves in similar situations after the mass exodus from the Pac-12 and the expiration of their 2024 scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, forcing them to piece together slates full of nontraditional matchups. The Cougars will host the Beavers on Nov. 29 to close out the regular season, marking their second meeting in a month for the longtime conference companions.

Playing up: One hallmark of these teams' unconventional schedules is a string of road matchups against ranked Power Four opponents. Washington State handled those challenges better than Oregon State, nearly pulling off upsets of No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 15 Virginia. The Cougars lost those games on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18 by a combined five points, with their defense leading the way in limiting both opponents to 24 points or fewer.

Johnson provides a spark: Oregon State remains a program in flux -- including at quarterback. Maalik Murphy started the first eight games before giving way to backup Gabarri Johnson midway through the most recent contest. A more mobile threat who had previously appeared in rushing packages, Johnson excelled in the 45-13 win over Lafayette in his biggest role of the season. He completed seven of nine passes, ran for 82 yards and totaled two touchdowns to jolt a struggling offense.

Defense stiffens: Washington State's defense was gashed for 59 points by both North Texas on Sept. 13 and Washington the following week in the Apple Cup. Since then, the Cougars have looked like a far more disciplined unit. None of their four opponents since that stretch have scored more than three touchdowns. Linebacker Parker McKenna has been central to that turnaround as the team's leading tackler, while edge rusher Isaac Terrell -- who missed last week with an injury -- posted two sacks and four tackles for loss against Ole Miss.

Hand it to Hankerson: Anthony Hankerson entered the season as one of college football's top running backs but struggled to replicate his 2024 success during Oregon State's 0-7 start. That changed dramatically last week. The second-year Beaver set career highs with 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Oregon State shredded Lafayette's defense, particularly in the second half.

Where to watch Washington State vs. Oregon State live

Date: Saturday, November 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Washington State vs. Oregon State prediction, picks

Oregon State played its best football of the season last time out, but don't be fooled by the 45-13 victory. Beating up on an FCS opponent is no sure sign of a turnaround, especially given that it took until the second half to pull away. Washington State is the better offensive team in this matchup, its defense seems to have turned a corner and it will have the special teams advantage against one of the worst teams in the country in that regard. The Cougars are better in all three phases than a team simply looking to get across the finish line with its interim staff. Pick: Washington State -3.5

