No. 21 Washington State got a day to remember from quarterback Cameron Ward in the Cougars' 38-35 win over No. 14 Oregon State. Ward connected on 28 of 34 attempts for 404 yards passing and five total touchdowns, helping the Cougars get the win in a matchup between the "Pac-2" schools.

Cougars receiver Kyle Williams had a game-high 174 yards and scored a 63-yard touchdown on the second offensive play from scrimmage.

Ward tossed three of his four touchdown passes to Josh Kelly, who finished the day with a game-high eight catches for 159 yards. Ward's third touchdown pass to Kelly came with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Washington State a 21-point lead.

Oregon State rallied to make things interesting late. Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei connected with tight end Jack Velling on a 5-yard touchdown with 1:12 left to cut the WSU lead down to three, but WSU recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.

Ward is in his second season with the Cougars after transferring from FCS Incarnate Word following the 2021 season. Through four games, Ward has 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Washington State has next week off, then travels to UCLA on Oct. 7. Oregon State will host 4-0 Utah Saturday.