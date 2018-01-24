Washington State QB Luke Falk wearing Tyler Hilinski's No. 3 for the Senior Bowl

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is preparing for the upcoming Senior Bowl with a heavy heart. Earlier this month, fellow Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead by teammates from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The death was ruled a suicide by authorities and rocked the college football community.

To honor Hilinski, Falk has changed his number from No. 4 to No. 3 for the game. Hilinski appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons, starting the 2017 Holiday Bowl for the Cougars. He was expected to replace Falk as the team's starter in 2018.

The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

"I just felt like [the jersey switch] is what I needed to do," Falk told reporters during Senior Bowl media availability (via ESPN). "He needs to be remembered. He was an amazing person and an amazing soul. This guy was one of the most outgoing, bubbly ... just a guy you want to be around. And people need to know it."

Falk also used the opportunity to speak up about suicide awareness and prevention, noting "when suicide is the leading cause of death of men from 18-to-45 years old, it should be talked about. And we should do something about it. I feel like at times we feel like we can't express our emotions because we're in a masculine sport."

Falk was part of a candlelight vigil last week in Hilinski's honor. It was a time of coming together and grieving for a program that has been rattled to the core by the loss of their teammate and friend. The process of moving forward from Hilinski's death will be a long road for family, friends, teammates and coaches, but Falk's gesture is one way to honor his friend.