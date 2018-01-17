Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead of apparent suicide

Tyler Hilinski's death is still being investigated by Pullman Police. USATSI

Tyler Hilinski, 21, has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Pullman Police confirmed in a press release Tuesday night. The death of Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore quarterback for Washington State, has been ruled a suicide.

"A rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found," Pullman Police said in a release. "Detectives and the Whitman County Coroner's Office are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death."

Hilinski appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons, starting the 2017 Holiday Bowl for the Cougars. He was expected to replace Luke Falk as the team's starter in 2018.