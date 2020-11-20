Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive and will not play in Saturday's game against Stanford, according to Theo Lawson of the The Spokesman-Review. Washington State does not announce individual players who have tested positive for the coronavirus. If de Laura has indeed tested positive, he will be forced to stay in a 14-day quarantine. The soonest he would be able to return is for the Dec. 4 game at No. 20 USC. Washington State plays Washington for the Apple Cup on Nov. 27.

According to Lawson, redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are the two quarterbacks aiming to make their first start against the Cardinal. Lawson reports that Cruz took the first-team reps at practice Thursday.

A freshman, de Laura has been solid through Washington State's first two games. He's thrown for 548 yards, four touchdowns and just one pick. The Cougars won their season opener against Oregon State and lost in Week 11 to No. 11 Oregon.

It is unclear how many other players for Washington State have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Friday, however, it does not appear as though the game is in danger of being canceled. Pac-12 presidents and chancellors approved nonconference games in the event of cancellations this week, reversing a previous policy. However, nonconference games cannot replace conference games if they are available to be played.