After Oregon and Washington both announced on Friday they will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in July 2024, leaders from both Washington State and Stanford issued statements after the mounting defections from the Pac-12 in the latest wave of conference realignment created a dire picture for a conference that both the Ducks and Huskies were charter members of in 1915.

Stanford president Marc Tessier-Levigne and athletic director Bernard Muir, in a joint statement, said the university is evaluating its options following the exit of Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12, which brings the conference to five total defections in the span of just more than a year.

"We are aware of the University of Oregon and the University of Washington's intended departure from the Pac-12 Conference," the statement read. "Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics."

Washington State president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun released a joint statement Friday afternoon -- before the Oregon and Washington departures were finalized -- expressing disappointment in the reported decisions made by other Pac-12 schools in the latest round of conference realignment. They said Washington State is prepared for "numerous scenarios" moving forward.

"We are disappointed with the recent decisions by some of our Pac-12 peers," the statement read. "While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome was always a possibility, and we have been working diligently to determine what is next for Washington State Athletics. We've prepared for numerous scenarios, including our current situation. With exceptional student-athletes, a strong Cougar tradition and incredible support from our fans, donors and alumni, we will chart the best path forward together."

The decision by the Ducks and Huskies to leave the Pac-12 marks five defections from the Pac-12 since June 2022, when USC and UCLA announced they would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten that same season. Colorado became the third official defection from the Pac-12 in July when the Buffaloes announced they will leave the Pac-12 for a return to the Big 12 come 2024.

The defections might not be over, either. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have long been linked as Big 12 expansion targets to join Colorado, and such a move could be imminent. Sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that Arizona and Arizona State have both applied for Big 12 membership, and ESPN reported Utah had done so as well.

As for the rest, the future is unclear amid a bleak outlook for the Pac-12. Washington State, along with Oregon State, has not been seen as an expansion candidate for an existing Power Five conference in the latest wave of realignment. Stanford, meanwhile, along with Bay Area rival Cal, has loosely been linked to the Big Ten in the event it wanted to pursue further expansion to 20 total members, but no such steps have been taken at this time.

Washington State administrators were not the only voices in Pullman, Washington, to comment on the Pac-12's unstable situation. Cougars football coach Jake Dickert lamented the cost of ongoing realignment, including the potential loss of longtime regional rivalries.

"The old question of, 'How long would it take TV money to destroy college football?' Maybe we're here," Dickert told reporters. "To think, even remotely, five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position, it's unthinkable to think that we're here today. And to think that local rivalries are at risk … to me, is unbelievable."