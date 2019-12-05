Washington State takes Mike Leach off the coaching market with contract extension through 2024

Washington State announced a new contract extension for Mike Leach on Thursday, stabilizing the future of Cougars football in the midst of another year where Leach was reported to be a person of interest for Power Five job openings.

The extension adds a year to his current deal, which now runs through the 2024 season.

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," athletic director Pat Chun said. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."

The Cougars are going to bowl game for the fifth consecutive season, the first time that's happened in program history. Leach also has 43 wins across the last five seasons, the best five-year run in program history. In total, Leach has a 55-46 record across eight seasons in Pullman, peaking last year with an 11-win campaign that resulted in a top-10 finish in the AP Top 25 poll.

"We are excited about going to our fifth-straight bowl game and look forward to another exciting season in 2020. Go Cougs!" Leach said.

Leach has been mentioned as a potential target for other jobs the last couple hiring cycles, including nearly taking the Tennessee job in late 2017 before the Vols shook up the athletic department and eventually hired Jeremy Pruitt. This announcement, however, seems to bring a conclusion to any thoughts that he might be the next coach at Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas or Missouri.