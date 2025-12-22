The Utah State Aggies battle the Washington State Cougars in the 2025 Potato Bowl on Monday afternoon. Washington State defeated Oregon State 32-8 on Nov. 29, while Utah State dropped a 25-24 decision to Boise State on Nov. 28 in the regular-season finales. The Cougars (6-6), who won two of their last three games, have outscored their opponents by 17 points on the year. The Aggies (6-6), who finished seventh in the Mountain West at 4-4, have lost two of three. Washington State running back Kirby Vorhees and Utah State Braden Pegan are among the most notable players expected to miss this matchup as they head to the portal. Washington State will be led by interim head coach Jesse Bobbit after Jimmy Rogers left for the Iowa State job.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, is at 2 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 1-point favorites in the latest Washington State vs. Utah State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Utah State vs. Washington State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Utah State vs. Washington State:

Washington State vs. Utah State spread Washington State -1.5
Washington State vs. Utah State over/under 49 points
Washington State vs. Utah State money line Washington State -112, Utah State -109

How to make Washington State vs. Utah State picks

The Over hit in the last meeting between the teams in November 2024.

Washington State running backs Angel Johnson and Leo Pulalasi are projected to combine to rush for more than 140 yards and two scores, while Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes is expected to pass for 240-plus yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for over 50 yards and a score.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. Washington State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington State vs. Utah State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line and total picks, and find out.