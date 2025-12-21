The Utah State Aggies battle the Washington State Cougars in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2025 on Monday afternoon. Washington State defeated Oregon State 32-8 on Nov. 29, while Utah State dropped a 25-24 decision to Boise State on Nov. 28 in the regular-season finales. The Cougars (6-6), who won two of their last three games, have outscored their opponents by 17 points on the year. The Aggies (6-6), who finished seventh in the Mountain West at 4-4, have lost two of three.

WSU will be without several players who have entered the transfer portal, including backup quarterback Jaxon Potter and top wide receiver Tony Freeman, who led the Cougars with 51 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. They will also be without Coach Jimmy Rogers, who left for Iowa State. Utah State, meanwhile, will be without starting wide receiver Braden Pegan, who has entered the portal after a 60-catch, 926-yard and five-touchdown season.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, is at 2 p.m. ET. Washington State leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 49-28 win in 2024. The Cougars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Washington State vs. Utah State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Utah State vs. Washington State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington State vs. Utah State. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Utah State vs. Washington State:

Washington State vs. Utah State spread Washington State -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Washington State vs. Utah State over/under 49.5 points Washington State vs. Utah State money line Washington State -109, Utah State -109 Washington State vs. Utah State picks See picks at SportsLine Washington State vs. Utah State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Washington State vs. Utah State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over (49.5) on the total. The Over hit in the last meeting between the teams in November 2024. Washington State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games, while Utah State is 8-2 ATS in its last 10.

The model has Washington State running backs Angel Johnson and Leon Pulalasi combining to rush for more than 140 yards and two scores, while Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes passes for 240-plus yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for over 50 yards and a score. The teams combine for 61 points as the Over clears in 70% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. Washington State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?