Washington State vs. Air Force live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 24 Air Force @ Washington State

Current Records: Air Force 10-2; Washington State 6-6

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons and the Washington State Cougars have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Air Force and Washington State will compete for holiday cheer in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday at Chase Field at 10:15 p.m. ET test. The Falcons are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Air Force beat the Wyoming Cowboys 20-6 four weeks ago. Air Force QB Donald Hammond III was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 121 passing yards on six attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hammond III's 75-yard TD bomb to DB Benjamin Waters in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Washington State might have drawn first blood against the Washington Huskies four weeks ago, but it was the Washington Huskies who got the last laugh. Washington State took a hard 31-13 fall against Washington. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of RB Max Borghi, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Air Force's win lifted them to 10-2 while Washington State's loss dropped them down to 6-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons come into the matchup boasting the third most rushing yards per game in the nation at 292.5. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 444.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.