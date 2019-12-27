Washington State vs. Air Force live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Washington State vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Air Force @ Washington State
Current Records: Air Force 10-2; Washington State 6-6
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons and the Washington State Cougars have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Air Force and Washington State will compete for holiday cheer in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday at Chase Field at 10:15 p.m. ET test. The Falcons are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Air Force beat the Wyoming Cowboys 20-6 four weeks ago. Air Force QB Donald Hammond III was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 121 passing yards on six attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hammond III's 75-yard TD bomb to DB Benjamin Waters in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Washington State might have drawn first blood against the Washington Huskies four weeks ago, but it was the Washington Huskies who got the last laugh. Washington State took a hard 31-13 fall against Washington. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of RB Max Borghi, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
Air Force's win lifted them to 10-2 while Washington State's loss dropped them down to 6-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons come into the matchup boasting the third most rushing yards per game in the nation at 292.5. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 444.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.70
Odds
The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 68
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Ohio State vs. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl pick
Ohio State and Clemson enter Saturday's rematch the two longest active winning streaks in the...
-
LSU vs. Oklahoma, Peach Bowl pick
The Tigers and Sooners will battle in the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals...
-
Pitt holds off EMU in bowl win
Pitt beat Eastern Michigan in what was Pat Narduzzi's first bowl win
-
Wazzu vs. Air Force, Cheez-It Bowl pick
Washington State is bowl eligible for a record fifth straight season, but will Mike Leach capitalize?
-
USC vs. Iowa, Holiday Bowl pick
A fun matchup of great offense vs. stifling defense takes center stage in San Diego
-
Texas A&M vs. OK State, Texas Bowl pick
It's a Big 12 reunion in Houston as the Aggies and Cowboys meet in the postseason
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh football game