Washington State vs. Air Force score: Falcons run through Cougars in Cheez-It Bowl
The Falcons notched their winningest season since the 90s with a win in the Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force capped one of its best seasons of the Troy Calhoun era with a 31-21 win against Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night. The Falcons entered the game looking for a crucial postseason win after failing to make a bowl game in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, making Friday night's win against Washington State an affirming moment for Calhoun's program.
The Falcons found themselves behind the eight ball for its rivalry with the service academies in a year where all three squads -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- fielded competitive squads. Air Force's loss to Navy earlier in the season prevented its shot from entering the conversation for the Commander-In-Chief Trophy, but this is a group that remained in the thick of the race for a spot in the Mountain West title game prior to Friday night's bowl win.
Friday night's win for Air Force comes with a disappointment for Washington State and the Cougars, who followed a top-15 finish in 2018 with a sub-.500 record in 2019. Anthony Gordon was one of the top statistical quarterbacks in the country, but the Cougars' inability to squeeze out a win in one of the game's biggest stages left Air Force celebrating one of the most significant wins in the program's bowl history.
Air Force was powered in the bowl win by a ground attack that totaled 371 yards and four touchdowns on 69 rushing attempts. Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond threw the ball just 12 times in the win and completed just four passes as the Falcons elevated their game on the big stage to log their place in the college football record books.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019-20 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
-
Bowl game picks, schedule for Saturday
The College Football Playoff semifinals lead a set of four intriguing games on Saturday
-
USC loses Slovis in Holiday Bowl loss
Slovis suffered the injury in the third quarter while dropping back for a pass attempt
-
ND vs. Iowa St, Camping World Bowl pick
Don't forget about this matchup on the day of the College Football Playoff semifinals
-
Mond, Aggies beat Oklahoma State 24-14
The Aggies came back from a 14-0 deficit in the opening quarter to down the Pokes
-
Wazzu vs. Air Force, Cheez-It Bowl pick
Washington State is bowl eligible for a record fifth straight season, but will Mike Leach capitalize?
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Washington State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Washington State vs. Air Force football game