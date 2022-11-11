Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Washington State

Current Records: Arizona State 3-6; Washington State 5-4

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 3-1 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 982 yards last week.

The Cougars took their game on the road last week with ease, bagging a 52-14 win over the Stanford Cardinal. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-7. RB Nakia Watson had a stellar game for Washington State as he rushed for one TD and 166 yards on 16 carries. Watson's longest run was for 65 yards in the first quarter.

ASU suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the UCLA Bruins. ASU took a 50-36 hit to the loss column. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Xazavian Valladay, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching ten passes for 89 yards.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Arizona State's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Washington State caused 4 turnovers against the Cardinal, so the Sun Devils will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won three out of their last four games against Arizona State.