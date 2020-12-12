Who's Playing

California @ Washington State

Current Records: California 1-3; Washington State 1-2

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. California and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Golden Bears will be strutting in after a victory while Washington State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

California didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oregon Ducks last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. No one had a standout game offensively for California, but they got scores from WR Nikko Remigio and RB Bradrick Shaw.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Washington State this past Sunday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-13 to the USC Trojans. The Cougars were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-6. QB Jayden de Laura had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 134 yards passing.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Golden Bears going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

California's victory brought them up to 1-3 while Washington State's loss pulled them down to 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California is 11th worst in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, with only ten on the season. The Cougars are completely their equal: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only ten on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California have won three out of their last five games against Washington State.