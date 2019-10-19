Washington State vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Washington State vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
Washington State (home) vs. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Washington State 3-3-0; Colorado 3-3-0
What to Know
Washington State is 3-1 against Colorado since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Washington State was not quite Arizona State's equal in the second half when they met last week. Washington State didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-34 to Arizona State. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of QB Anthony Gordon, who passed for 466 yards and three TDs on 64 attempts.
Meanwhile, Colorado was the 41-38 winner over Oregon when they last met September of 2016. Last Friday? They had no such luck. The Buffaloes took a serious blow against Oregon, falling 45-3. The Buffaloes were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the contest with 452.7 passing yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, Colorado are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 307.2 on average. So the Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 13-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
Washington State have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington State 31 vs. Colorado 7
- Oct 21, 2017 - Washington State 28 vs. Colorado 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Colorado 38 vs. Washington State 24
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington State 27 vs. Colorado 3
