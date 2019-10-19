Washington State vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Washington State 3-3-0; Colorado 3-3-0

What to Know

Washington State is 3-1 against Colorado since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Washington State was not quite Arizona State's equal in the second half when they met last week. Washington State didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-34 to Arizona State. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of QB Anthony Gordon, who passed for 466 yards and three TDs on 64 attempts.

Meanwhile, Colorado was the 41-38 winner over Oregon when they last met September of 2016. Last Friday? They had no such luck. The Buffaloes took a serious blow against Oregon, falling 45-3. The Buffaloes were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the contest with 452.7 passing yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, Colorado are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 307.2 on average. So the Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

Washington State have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.